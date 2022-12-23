Hartford man in possession of large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine in 2021 sentenced over seven years on federal trafficking charges

A Hartford man was sentenced on Thursday to over seven years in federal prison for fentanyl and cocaine trafficking offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Jose Miguel Vega-Rivera, 50, was sentenced to 90 months of imprisonment by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on Nov. 29, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration identified Vega-Rivera’s drug trafficking activity after he provided an undercover officer with over $72,000 in revenue from suspected narcotics trafficking in February 2021, according to court records.

On April 27, 2021, DEA agents stopped a minivan he was traveling in after he sold cocaine to an occupant of another vehicle. Investigators found distribution quantities of fentanyl and cocaine in the minivan, according to court records.

Police then found more than a kilogram of fentanyl, more than 500 grams of cocaine, two guns and over $52,000 in cash in a New Britain apartment connected to Vega-Rivera, court records said.

Vega-Rivera has been detained since April 27, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.