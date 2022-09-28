A Hartford man was selling drugs from his home. Authorities found fentanyl, crack and loaded guns there.

A Hartford man who was convicted of drug distribution and firearm possession offenses was sentenced to more than two years in prison, time already served, according to federal authorities.

Shannon Davis, 29, was found by investigators to be selling drugs from his Franklin Avenue residence and was arrested on Nov. 25, 2019, according to federal authorities. A court-authorized search of his home found about 100 dose bags of fentanyl, about 28 grams of crack cocaine, items used to process and package narcotics for distribution, and two loaded handguns, federal authorities said in a statement.

Davis’ criminal history includes state felony convictions for firearm possession and assault offenses so it against federal law for him to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce, according to federal authorities.

Davis has been in custody since his arrest and he pleaded guilty in March to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, the statement said. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to “approximately 34 months of imprisonment, time already served,” and three years of supervised release, the statement said.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Hartford Police Department’s Vice, Intelligence and Narcotics Unit, according to federal authorities.