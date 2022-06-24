Hartford man sent to federal prison for selling drugs

A Hartford man was sentenced in federal court Friday to 44 months in prison for selling drugs, according to federal authorities.

Federal prosecutors said Henry “Red” DeJesus-Morales, 33, was identified by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration as a distributer of cocaine and heroin in Connecticut and New York. He was arrested after arranging drug sales and selling drugs to family members of another drug dealer who was arranging drug sales from inside a prison.

Federal prosecutors also said DeJesus-Morales was intercepted on a court-authorized wiretap “coordinating the sale of narcotics” and, in May 2021, he was “observed distributing approximately 20 grams of fentanyl to the son of the detained individual’s wife.”

DeJesus has been jailed since his arrest a year ago. He pleaded guilty guilty to one count of distribution of, and possession with intent to distribute, controlled substances.