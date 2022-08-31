Hartford man sentenced to 10 years for gun charges, violating supervised released

A Hartford man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday for illegal possession of a firearm while on supervised release from federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Andre Hudson, 43, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2021, after he was pulled over by a trooper from the Connecticut State Police for speeding. Hudson was in possession of a loaded KelTec 9-millimeter handgun and a “distribution quantity” of cannabis, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Hudson was previously sentenced to 11 years in prison for a 2007 federal conviction for distributing crack cocaine in Connecticut. In 2009, he was then sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for distributing crack and heroin in Vermont and an additional 24 months for violating the conditions of his supervised release in the Connecticut case.

In June 2020, Hudson was granted compassionate release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was on supervised release at the time of his 2021 arrest, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On April 28, Hudson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and admitted to violating the terms of his supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer sentenced Hudson to 100 months of imprisonment for the firearm offense and a consecutive 20 months of imprisonment for violating the conditions of his supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.