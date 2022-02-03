Hartford man sentenced in 2019 fatal crash in Buckfield

Feb. 3—SOUTH PARIS — A Hartford man will serve 18 months in prison for the death of an Orrington man in a car crash in Buckfield in 2019.

Jarek T.D. Boyd, 29, of 6 Old State Route 140, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars with all but 18 months suspended. The sentence will be followed by four years of probation.

Boyd had pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter last summer after he and prosecutors agreed on a sentence. Prior to the plea arrangement, Boyd had been indicted on multiple charges, including manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of criminal operating under the influence and criminal speed. But prosecutors dismissed those charges and brought a new complaint of a single manslaughter charge last summer.

According to police, Boyd was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro when it collided with a 2008 Buick Lucerne driven by 59-year-old Lisa Gabarra of Jay at Streaked Mountain (Route 117) and North Whitman School roads about 1 a.m. June 16, 2019.

Lisa Gabarra suffered serious injuries, as did Donna Cook, 86, who was in the passenger's seat. Gabarra's husband, John Gabarra, 64, was in the back behind the the driver's seat and died in the wreck.

In a police affidavit, Oxford County Sheriff's Deputy Donald H. McCormick wrote that when he arrived at the scene, he saw a white Buick Lucerne in a ditch of the northbound lane facing the opposite direction. A maroon Chevrolet Camaro was facing south against a utility pole, McCormick wrote. The Camaro had "heavy front-end damage," he wrote.

Oxford County Chief Deputy said previously that Boyd was driving on North Whitman School Road and filed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Streaked Mountain Road. He said Boyd and his passenger were not hurt.

Airbags in both cars had deployed, suggesting "high-speed impact" at the time of the crash, he wrote.

An officer at the scene identified Boyd as the driver of the Camaro.