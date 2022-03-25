Hartford man sentenced to 30 years in prison for years of child sex assaults

A Hartford man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday for years of brutal, sexual attacks on a child who viewed him as a parental figure, according to federal officials.

Robert Acosta Torres, 61, pleaded guilty previously to raping a Hartford boy three to four times a week over a six year period and filming the attacks. The assaults began when the child was 6 years old.

After Acosta Torres was arrested and charged with producing child pornography, the parents of two additional Hartford-area children approached federal authorities and reported that he had allegedly assaulted their children as well.

Authorities have limited the release of information about the attacks and the relationships between Acosta Torres and the victims to protect the identities of the children. The child who was assaulted for six years is identified in court as minor victim 1, or MV1, to protect their identity.

Federal prosecutors said Acosta Torres committed the attacks in Hartford, New York and in Puerto Rico. After his arrest, authorities found that he had 31 video recordings of his abuse of MV-1 and hundreds of other images of child abuse.

The years of assaults of MV1 stopped only after the child and his mother moved away from Hartford. After they moved, the child’s mother said he was deeply depressed and it took a year before he confided in her:

“....I noticed many changes in [MV1], his grades dropped, he was withdrawn, he seemed sad,” the child’s mother told federal authorities. “It was as if something tormented him, I remember bringing him in the car talking, demanding an answer to something that I had in my chest. Because deep down I knew something had happened with that man. I told him, ‘[MV1], I know that man did something to you.’ I just looked at his teary eyes and he told me, ‘sometimes I hate myself.’ I tried not to cry, not to break down, I felt like my world was falling apart when I saw my son’s eyes full of tears, with a lot of pain. Every word stabbed my heart. The worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life, I don’t wish it on anyone. I just thought why my son?”

Acosta Torres faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years on the child pornography production charge and a maximum of 30 years. Federal prosecutors asked for the maximum.

Acosta Torres has been detained since his arrest on December 18, 2019.