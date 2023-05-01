Hartford man sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal shooting in 2019

A man convicted earlier this year in a fatal shooting in Hartford in 2019 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

John Bolton, 49, faced sentencing in the Hartford Judicial District courthouse on Friday after a jury in March found him guilty of murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison on the murder charge and two years on the criminal possession charge. The sentences were ordered to run concurrent with one another, according to the Hartford Judicial District Clerk’s Office.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Bolton fatally shot 30-year-old Carl Spence on Jan. 8, 2019, in the basement of a Laurel Street apartment in Hartford. The two had just argued in an upstairs apartment, court documents indicate.

The confrontation continued downstairs where the shooting occurred, according to the affidavit. A witness told police Spence could be heard telling a friend to “run his pockets,” directing the friend to take all of Bolton’s belongings, the affidavit said.

Witnesses told the investigators the shooting happened in the lobby of the apartment after a further confrontation between the two men, according to the the affidavit. One witness said, after hearing two gunshots, he ran to the basement and when he looked back he saw Spence on the floor.

Police were told by another witness she thought Spence and others had come to the apartment building to rob Bolton, the affidavit said. She also said Bolton had thrown money at Spence to get him to leave.

Bolton has been in custody in lieu of a $1 million bail since Jan. 28, 2019.