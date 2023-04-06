Hartford man sentenced to 35 years in stabbing death in Manchester

Apr. 6—The man responsible for what a judge called the "truly senseless" death of a Manchester resident in 2021 was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years in prison.

Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford, received that sentence from Hartford Superior Court Judge Kevin Doyle.

Ramsey was convicted of murder in February for the fatal stabbing of Robert Callahan Jr., 68, during an altercation at the man's apartment in an elderly housing complex on Carver Lane on June 5, 2021.

Ramsey testified during the trial earlier this year that he went to Callahan's apartment to talk to Tiffany Menendez, who had personal relationships with both men and was hiding in a bedroom as the confrontation ensued.

Callahan let him inside but then kicked him in his "bad leg," causing him to fall down on one knee, Ramsey said. Callahan then came at him with a knife, they tussled, the knife fell, and Ramsey grabbed it and stabbed Callahan to defend himself, Ramsey testified.

Ramsey said he took the knife with him as he left and threw it out of the car.

But Menendez testified that Callahan was empty handed as he walked to open the apartment door, and she knew that Ramsey kept a knife in his car.

The jury in the case rejected Ramsey's claim that he acted in self-defense, and so did the judge.

Doyle said it made sense that "the same person who got rid of the knife is the same person who used the knife."

Doyle said he didn't necessarily agree with a description of Ramsey as "pure evil," but said the whole situation could have been avoided if Ramsey didn't return to Callahan's apartment with a deadly weapon.

"You let your anger get the best of you," he told Ramsey.

"The death of Mr. Callahan was truly senseless and could have been avoided," Doyle said.

Callahan was a construction worker who family members described Tuesday as a gentle, caring man with a kind soul and a big heart. Callahan was an excellent golfer, and always showed up to family functions eager to hear about his nieces' and nephews' lives, family members said.

Story continues

Callahan's younger sister described how Callahan had fixed just about every part of her house, and would show up to help when there were any problems, big or small. There was a lot to envy about Callahan's character, she told the judge.

Defense attorney Michael Chambers Jr. apologized to Callahan's family members for their loss, and said he believed Ramsey was deeply sorry as well.

Chambers said he didn't believe Ramsey went to Callahan's apartment with the intention of killing the man, because Ramsey didn't have a history of acting violently.

In a brief statement, Ramsey said he was sorry as well. "I had no intention of hurting Bob," he said.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.