Hartford man sentenced to 60 years in prison for decapitating landlord with sword

A Hartford man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for decapitating his landlord with a sword in 2020.

Jerry Thompson, 45, faced sentencing Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court after being convicted following a jury trial in August on one count of murder in the death of 64-year-old Victor King, according to court records. King was found on July 26, 2020, suffering from severe trauma in his Asylum Avenue home where he was pronounced dead.

Court records reviewed Thursday indicated Thompson represented himself at trial after informing an attorney in January he no longer wished to be represented by him.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit in the case, Hartford police responded to King’s home for a well-being check after someone called authorities and said they had not seen King in the past day or so. Responding officers found King lifeless on the floor of his kitchen and partially covered by a sheet, according to the affidavit.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

King — who worked for Travelers Insurance for more than 20 before retiring in 2018 — was presumed dead shortly after medics arrived. He was known as one of the top bridge players in the country, having won a national championship in 2016.

According to the affidavit, Thompson had moved into a vacant room in King’s home within the last year before the killing. Investigators quickly zeroed in on him as a suspect. Friends of King also helped identify Thompson as a suspect, according to police.

Police said at the time of the killing that detectives believe Thompson used a Samurai sword to cause “severe trauma” to King’s arms, chest, shoulder and neck.

Detectives discovered that Thompson had allegedly threatened King with a samurai sword during an argument over rent money prior to the killing. King had gone to the Hartford Police Department a day before he was found dead to tell them about the alleged threat, police wrote in the affidavit.

When Thompson was brought in for questioning, the affidavit said, he refused to say anything to detectives and at one point wrote on a piece of paper, “paper in glove compart in Jeep is all you need.” Investigators then found paperwork in the Jeep suggesting Thompson viewed himself as a sovereign citizen — a person who doesn’t view themselves as subject to the law.

Court documents indicate Thompson during his case was ordered multiple times by a judge to undergo a competency evaluation. He has been found competent to stand trial, court papers indicate.