Hartford man sentenced on federal firearms crimes

A citizen of Jamaica was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to possessing firearms in Hartford, federal authorities said.

George Harris, 40, who was living in the city at the time of his arrest in July 2021, faces immigration proceedings when he is released, authorities said.

On July 12, 2020, Harris was intoxicated and inside an ambulance headed to Hartford Hospital, according to a news release. When the attending nurse began changing him out of his clothes and into hospital garments, a loaded .38 caliber semiautomatic pistol fell from one of Harris’s pants pockets, authorities said.

Harris previously had been convicted of an unnamed felony, authorities said, and it is a violation of federal law for a convicted felon to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Harris had been detained since his arrest. At the time, he possessed another loaded semiautomatic pistol, federal officials said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Hartford police investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda S. Oakes.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the U.S. Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. The program employs a broad spectrum of stakeholders working together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them, federal officials said.

