Hartford man sentenced to over two years in prison on fentanyl distribution, weapons charges

A Hartford man was sentenced to over two years in prison on fentanyl distribution and weapons possession charges on Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Robert Allen, 33, of Hartford was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in Bridgeport on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on July 8, 2020.

On Nov. 23, 2019, Hartford police conducted a traffic story of a vehicle Allen was driving on Woodland Street. Officers found a loaded Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun and around 48 wax paper sleeves containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, according to court records. The firearm was reported stolen out of Louisiana, court records said.

Allen has previously been convicted of state assault, firearm, drug, larceny and witness tampering offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. It is against federal law for a previously convicted individual to possess a firearm that has crossed state or national borders.

Allen, who was out on bond pending sentencing, has been detained since Aug. 31, 2022, when he was arrested on state narcotics and firearm offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. The state charges are pending.