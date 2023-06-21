New Hartford man sentenced for setting three fires in the town

A New Hartford man who pleaded guilty to setting three fires in December and January has been sentenced to seven to 14 years in state prison.

Marc Palmano, 43, was charged with three counts of third-degree arson in connection to fires at Mangia Macrina Wood Fired Pizza, the former Zebb’s Restaurant and the former Word of Life Church building.

Palmano was arrested on Dec. 23 in connection to the first two fires and on Jan. 9 for the Word of Life fire.

The New Hartford Fire Department arrived at Mangia Macrina, at 8636 Seneca Turnpike, around 11 p.m. on Dec. 10 and extinguished the fire by 2 a.m. On Dec. 13, the fire at Zebb’s, just down the road at 8428 Seneca Turnpike, was reported around 9:30 p.m.

No one was injured in either fire, but a New Hartford police release at the time referred to “an extensive amount of property damage” at each site.

A fire was then reported at the Word of Life Church building at 3354 Oneida St. in Chadwicks around 10 p.m. on Jan. 8. The fire was contained to the church basement.

