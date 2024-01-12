Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam raises $140,000 from Inaugural Ball. See who paid $10,000.

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam raised $140,000 at his inaugural “Believe in Hartford” ball, but the money has yet to be allocated pending a transfer to a newly created nonprofit to allocate the funds.

The mayor’s office said the money will be transferred to a newly created 501(c)3 that will fill in gaps in funding for some of Hartford’s smaller charities and organizations. No timeline has been set up to use the funds and no charities have been named.

The funds are currently being held in an account by the Hartford Chamber of Commerce.

The inaugural ball, held at the Connecticut Convention Center on Jan. 4, was billed as a celebration of Hartford and its potential. The event quickly sold out, with 900 people buying tickets, according to the mayor’s office.

Hundreds of well-connected politicians and business leaders, gathered along with activists, residents and critics to outline their shared vision for the future of the city. Among those in attendance included U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

The inaugural ball was put together by the mayor’s inaugural committee, separate from the administration.

Ticket prices for Hartford residents were $85, and nonresidents paid $125.

Sponsors paid between $1,000 and $10,000. Platinum sponsors, who paid $10,000, received six VIP tickets, four general admission tickets, a reserved table for 10, and prominent recognition throughout the event venue on signage and screens.

Trinity College, Travelers, The Hartford, Stanley Black and Decker, Shelbourne, LAZ Parking, JCJ, Hartford HealthCare, Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Frontier, Eversource, All Waste, and Aetna/CVS were all Platinum sponsors, according to the mayor’s office, which declined to provide names of individual donors.

“Hartford HealthCare believes strongly in investing in the City of Hartford and all of the communities we serve. We are proud to support the capital city and we are deeply committed to the success and prosperity of Hartford. We are proudly helping to transform health care for the better, bringing the highest quality care at the most affordable cost to all of our communities,” said spokesperson Tina Varona on Hartford HealthCare’s sponsorship.

The campaign also declined to provide the list of individual donors for $1,000 to $10,000 donations.

Jay Williams, president of the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving and part of the mayor’s transition committee, said that while Hartford hasn’t had an inaugural ball in over a decade, such events are a common occurrence in other cities.

Williams, who served as the mayor of Youngstown, Ohio, from 2005 to 2011 before taking a job with the Obama administration, held both an inaugural ball and several subsequent community balls due to demand. The last inaugural ball in Hartford was in 2012 for former mayor Eddie Perez.

“We were glad to know that the net proceeds would be used to support the community, so it was really an easy decision after that,” Williams said. “When we were there it felt very much like the type of atmosphere I recall from my own inaugural. It was great to see so many people celebrating and rooting for the city.”

Stephen Underwood can be reached at sunderwood@courant.com