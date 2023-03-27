Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin delivers last state of the city: Progress is ‘real but fragile’

An emotional and optimistic Mayor Luke Bronin delivered his final state of the city address Monday, reflecting on an eight-year tenure which saw the city rescued from the brink of bankruptcy.

Bronin, who has announced he will not seek reelection and step down in November, said it was an honor to serve as mayor and that Hartford is strong because of the resilient spirit of the city’s residents.

“Hartford is strong because the people of Hartford are strong,” Bronin said. “Over the past eight years, it has been a deep honor to wake up every morning with the chance to try and do good for this city. I’ve had the privilege to work alongside many of you. Together, we’ve tried to do what’s right, not what’s easy.”

Bronin began the speech by touting Hartford’s economic progress, noting the city’s fiscal crisis when he was first elected.

“Since 2016, we have not taken on a single dollar of debt. We’ve produced surpluses every year, we’ve built up reserves, we’ve rebuilt schools and invested in infrastructure,” Bronin said. If you’d told me eight years ago that that’s where we’d be today, I’m not sure I would have believed it. But it wasn’t an accident. We did it together.”

In 2016, when Bronin was first elected, the city was buckling under crushing debt and on the verge of bankruptcy. The state agreed on a financial package to provide a massive $550 million bailout to its financially strapped capital.

Under the deal, adopted in 2017 as a part of the state budget, the state agreed to cover Hartford’s annual debt payments over the course of the next two decades.

“When we battled the budget crisis in 2016, we made deep, painful cuts. Over the past few years, we’ve been healing those cuts, carefully and thoughtfully,” Bronin said.

Bronin said that he is most proud of his last budget as mayor being both balanced and community-minded.

“Like all of our recent budgets, this budget does not include any new borrowing or any one-time revenues,” Bronin said. “It funds the pension contribution. It doesn’t delay any obligations.”

Among the issues he is most proud of during his tenure, Bronin said named expanding homeownership.

“Because homeownership makes for stable, healthier neighborhoods, we launched a new program to help seniors fix up the homes they own — and another to support city employees who buy a home in Hartford. We’ve partnered with SINA, NINA, and Habitat (for Humanity) to rebuild vacant lots and historic homes,” Bronin said.

Earlier this year, Bronin announced two new funding programs aimed at promoting homeownership opportunities for city residents.

Part of the new funding will aid senior citizens through a $1.25 million Homeownership Preservation Fund, which will provide forgivable loans of up to $10,000 to Hartford homeowners over the age of 65.

In addition, a separate $1.25 million forgivable loan program has been established to provide up to $10,000 in down-payment assistance for municipal employees who purchase a home within the city.

“With our Love Hartford and Love Your Block campaigns, we’re working for a greener, cleaner Hartford — with residents in the lead. We created the Neighborhood Ambassador program, changing lives with a second chance while helping to keep our avenues cleaner. We’re building a riverfront trail to connect with the trails in Windsor. We’re investing $10 million in our parks, from Forster Park to Pope, Colt, Bushnell and Keney,” Bronin said.

Love Your Block, facilitated by the city’s Office of Community Engagement and the Hartford Foundation, provides grants to resident-led or nonprofit-led projects, block by block.

Bronin also touched on economic development and re-investment in the city’s neighborhoods.

“With facade grants and our small business incentive grants, we’re helping local entrepreneurs invest in their businesses. Because of our HartLift program, more than sixty businesses are opening up in vacant storefronts, and nearly seventy percent of those businesses are owned by women or entrepreneurs of color,” Bronin said.

Bronin said economic development will grow the city’s grand list and grow jobs beyond his remaining months in office.

“It also complements the huge list of projects we have going on across Hartford. I won’t be around for most of these ribbon cuttings, but these are the projects that will change the way our city looks and feels in the years ahead,” Bronin said.

Bronin mentioned several developments completed across the city’s historic Albany Avenue, including Westbrook Village, Northwest Jones school, renovation of historic buildings at Woodland and at Vine, and the redevelopment of several burned-out buildings across from Quirk Middle School.

“We’re working to close the gaps, remove the blight, preserve the history, and build the future of Albany Avenue,” Bronin said.

In the downtown, Bronin said the city is continuing to bring long-vacant buildings back to life.

“On Pratt Street, every single storefront is under construction or under contract,” Bronin said.

Fighting back emotions, Bronin said that while he will not be mayor to see the fruit of progress being made today, future generations will benefit from the city’s economic health and redevelopment.

“In the months ahead, we will push that work forward as fast and as far as we can. But much of it will fall to the next mayor, the next council, the next team. We’re planting the seeds. It will be up to others to help them grow. But with continued care and cultivation, those seeds will take root, grow, and blossom,” Bronin said. And it’s my deepest hope that someday, I’ll be able to walk my kids around Hartford and show them all that grew because of the seeds we planted together.”

On how to help Hartford, Bronin said believing in the city’s future is most important while also enjoying the city’s multiple attractions.

“The answer is simple — think of Hartford as your city, too. Come here to live, come to a Yard Goats game, come for dinner, come for a show, spread the word. Make Hartford yours, in whatever way you want,” Bronin said. “And my answer to the people of Hartford is also simple: first, be part of the work of building our city up, any way you can. This is your city, and your city needs you.”

Bronin closed by acknowledging the work that still needs to be done and offering a vision of what he hopes the next mayor will accomplish after his tenure.

“We are one of the most diverse cities in the country. That is a huge part of our strength,” Bronin said. “We’re a city of neighborhoods — each with its own distinct character and culture. That, too, is a huge part of our strength. But in almost any large American city, all of Hartford would be one neighborhood. Let’s act like that, in ways big and small. Vote for leaders who want to move the whole city forward, not just a part. Root for success no matter where it happens.”

“Whoever stands at this podium next year will have lots to do,” Bronin said. “The progress we’ve made is real, but fragile. And our city faces plenty of challenges, some of them tougher than ever since the pandemic turned the world upside down. But I’ve never been more confident about Hartford’s future, so long as we stay disciplined, make hard choices, confront threats honestly and transparently and with courage, and are bold enough stay the course we’ve set these last eight years.”