Hartford officer arrested after domestic disturbance in Vernon, police say

A Hartford police officer is on leave after her off-duty arrest on a domestic assault charge in Vernon, police said Friday.

Officer Shameal Samuels, 28, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, police said. The charges are Class A and B misdemeanors, punishable by up to a year and six months in jail, respectively.

Hartford police are starting their own administrative investigation that is parallel to Vernon’s criminal case, according to Hartford Lt. Aaron Boisvert. Boisvert said Samuels is on personal leave until a determination is made about her work status.

Vernon police said officers were called to the Spare Time bowling alley, 350 Talcottville Road, about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday for a domestic disturbance. They began investigating and found that Samuels “had assaulted her roommate and girlfriend, violating Connecticut domestic violence laws,” according to a police report.

Samuels was placed under arrest and taken to the police department, where she was booked, police said. She posted $1,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Rockville Dec. 17.

Citing the pending case, police said they had no other information to release.

A graduate of Capital Preparatory Magnet School in Hartford, Samuels was a track star at Quinnipiac University, having clinched champion status at more than a half-dozen events her senior year, according to a university website.

