Hartford Financial to pay $787 million in Boy Scouts sex abuse insurance settlements

The Cushman Watt Scout Center, headquarters of the Boy Scouts of America for the Los Angeles Area Council, is pictured in Los Angeles
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Insurance company Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said on Tuesday it has entered into a new agreement-in-principle with the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) and a majority of sexual abuse claimants to pay $787 million, before tax, in settlements.

In exchange for Hartford Financial's payment, the BSA and its local councils will fully release the company from any obligation under policies that were mostly issued in the 1970s, the insurer said.

The agreement replaces the Boy Scouts’ prior agreement with Hartford, under which the insurer said it would contribute $650 million.

Last month, a Delaware bankruptcy judge approved the Boy Scouts’ $850 million settlement with representatives of around 70,000 abuse claimants. The organization has not yet announced any deal with its other major insurer, Century Indemnity Co.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jury begins deliberations in L.A. murder trial of Robert Durst

    The Los Angeles County jury must attempt to reach a unanimous verdict after prosecutors presented ample circumstantial evidence pointing toward Durst, 78 and ailing, but no physical evidence linking him to the murder of Susan Berman, 55, who was shot in the back of the head inside her Beverly Hills home. It came six years after Durst's apparent confession to multiple killings in the HBO television documentary series "The Jinx." Although only charged in California with killing Berman, Los Angeles County prosecutors allege he killed his wife Kathleen McCormack Durst in New York in 1982, then decided to kill Berman 18 years later because she had told others that she helped Durst cover up the crime.

  • Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

    To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. Republicans, as opposed to those tax increases as expected, also turned their anger on Tuesday against proposed tax breaks they portrayed as subsidies for wealthy elites rather than help for the poor and middle class. Electric vehicles became a rallying symbol as class-warfare overtones echoed through a committee session.

  • See it: Giants fan served hot dog with a side of maggots

    A New York Giants fan was served a hotdog full of maggots on Sunday, but Delaware North and MetLife Stadium say it was an isolated incident.

  • How to Calculate Your Tangible Net Worth (Formula)

    Your tangible net worth is the sum of all your assets you can physically touch, minus your liabilities. Here's how to calculate it.

  • Buying This Beaten-Down Stock Right Now Is a No-Brainer

    Investors looking to buy a fast-growing company at an attractive valuation shouldn't miss this stock.

  • Billionaire investor Howard Marks compares the current market to the mid-2000s bubble, touts bitcoin's staying power, and offers several tips in a new interview. Here are the 12 best quotes.

    The Oaktree Capital Management chief advised investors to manage their portfolio risk, refrain from panic selling, and always remain skeptical.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • I’ve Secretly Put Us in Serious Debt: How To Break the News to Your Spouse

    A few years ago, an acquaintance ran up a huge credit card bill and didn't tell his wife about it. Eventually, she discovered the giant debt -- and went through the roof. She felt betrayed and...

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    The COVID-19 crisis was not kind to real estate investment trusts (REITs). The mortgage REIT sector was pummeled by margin calls, and mall REITs were shut down for months. While every REIT saw a decline in collections, the triple-net lease REITs performed the best.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

    Are you looking for steady dividends to stand the test of time? Here are a couple of stocks to consider buying.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.

  • Are you inheriting a house or retirement account from a loved one? Read this first

    If your deceased loved on (the decedent) left appreciated capital gain assets — such as real property and/or securities held in taxable brokerage firm accounts, the federal income tax basis of those assets are increased to reflect fair market value (FMV) as of: (1) the decedent’s date of death or (2) the alternate valuation date of six months later if the executor of the estate chooses to use the alternate valuation date. Then, when an inherited capital gain asset is sold, federal capital gains tax is only owed the appreciation (if any) that occurs after the applicable magic date. This pro-taxpayer rule can dramatically lower or even eliminate the federal income tax hit when an inherited asset is sold.

  • South Korean Crypto Exchange Closures Could Leave Investors Empty-Handed

    As two-thirds of South Korea’s cryptocurrency exchanges brace for closure due to regulatory overhaul, investors could lose up to KRW 3 trillion ($2.6 billion).

  • ‘I just don’t trust my sister’: How do I gift money to my nieces without their mother having access to it?

    ‘She has a history of spending recklessly. I'm also concerned that if we fight again, she might tell them, when they are ready to take over their finances, that the money came from her or someone else.’

  • Nigeria’s central bank denies it’s threatening to seize dollar accounts

    The central bank's clarification comes as Nigeria's naira continues to weaken due to unmet dollar demand.

  • Paying in Full vs. Partial Payments: Which Is Best for Your Credit Score?

    Making timely payments toward your credit cards and other debts and household bills is essential for keeping your credit report in good shape. Major credit bureaus factor in timely payments when...