Hartford police arrest 2 suspects after highway chase

Two suspects were arrested Thursday after a chase on Interstate 84 and Route 9, Hartford police said.

The incident began at about 2:40 p.m. when police say they spotted in the Park Street area a car associated with a recent homicide investigation.

Police said they tried to stop the car, but the driver refused, instead entering I-84 westbound. The driver then entered Route 9 South, exited, returned to Route 9 North and resumed driving on 84, heading east to Hartford, police said.

As many as a dozen police vehicles joined the chase, speeding east on 84 and exiting back into Hartford.

Police slowed the vehicle using a device to puncture the tires. The car crashed into a Hartford police cruiser, became disabled on Huntington Street and crashed into two other cars. Both occupants fled the vehicle, with one discarding a firearm, police said.

Police said the firearm was safely recovered and both suspects were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

No other details, such as criminal charges, were available Thursday.

