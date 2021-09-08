Hartford police make arrest in 2018 homicide; suspect was in Florida

With help from the U.S. Marshals Service, Hartford police have made an arrest in a 2018 homicide.

Marshals found murder suspect Vincent Etwaroo, 27, in Florida last week and he was extradited to Connecticut Friday, police said. He now faces a murder charge and is in custody on $900,000 bail.

According to police, Etwaroo is responsible for the death of Randolph Paidama, 28, of Warner Street in Hartford.

Paidama was killed shortly before 2:10 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2018. Police said they found him in a parking lot behind 592 Garden St. with multiple gunshot wounds after the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system recorded seven rounds of gunfire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigated and identified a suspect, Etwaroo, and submitted an arrest warrant application, which was approved by the court.

It wasn’t clear where in Florida Etwaroo was found or when he will appear in court.

