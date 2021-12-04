Hartford police arrest suspect in October killing

Hartford police arrested a city man on charges he fatally shot another man in October.

Cinque Sutherland, 30, of 61 Annawan St., was charged Friday with murder and criminal possession of a firearm and was being held on bail of $1.5 million, police said Saturday. Police say Sutherland killed Benjamin Garnett, 29, of 944 Asylum Ave.

Police found Garnett suffering from a gunshot wound on Oct. 2 at 679 Blue Hills Ave. He died later the hospital. Sutherland was arrested with help from the U.S. Marshals violent fugitive task force, police said.

