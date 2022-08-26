Hartford police charge city man with murder, attempted murder in recent shooting

A 35-year-old man was charged with murder and attempted murder after two men were shot inside a Hartford apartment earlier this month, the Hartford Police Department said Friday.

Police responded to the apartment on Laurel Street around 9 p.m. on August 11 after a man called 911 to report that he had been shot and that another man was dead inside the home, police said in a statement.

Simon Griffin, 33, was located inside his apartment and pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The surviving man, who is in his 20s, was taken to an area hospital, police said in the statement.

During the course of the investigation, police established a suspect, Benjamin White of Hartford. An arrest warrant was obtained from Superior Court, police said.

According to police, members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of the Hartford Police Emergency Response Team, located White on Friday, and he was taken into custody.

White is charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $2 million , according to police.