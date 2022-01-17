Hartford police charge man in July shooting death

Hartford police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man on a murder charge in connection with a July shooting death, police said Monday.

Gregory Hopkins, 34, also faces one count of criminal possession of a firearm and was being held Monday on bail of $2.5 million.

The killing happened on July 29 at about 11:30 a.m. Officers responded to a report of gunfire and found a crime scene at 20 Greenfield St., police spokesman Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Minutes later, a car crash was reported in the area of Greenfield Street and Oakland Terrace. The unresponsive driver was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he died, Boisvert said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Hopkins, and with the help of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, he was arrested without incident on Friday, police said.

