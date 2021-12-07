Hartford police: Driver of stolen car was high at time of deadly crash

Police have made an arrest in a deadly, three-car crash in Hartford last month, saying a city man was high when he rear-ended the victim in a stolen car.

The Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force took Jose Rosa, 42, of Hillside Avenue into custody late Monday morning, police said. Rosa’s charges include first-degree manslaughter, operating under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was in custody Monday on $350,000 bail set by a judge, police said.

The crash happened about 10:50 a.m. Nov. 3 at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Brown Street in the South End. Police said Rosa was under the influence of narcotics when the stolen Lexus he was driving slammed into the back of a Dodge Caravan that was stopped at a red light.

A Dodge Charger also was struck, police said.

People from all three vehicles were taken to the hospital. The Dodge Charger’s occupant had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. The occupants of the Lexus were seriously injured, as was the driver of the Caravan, Jesus M. Torres, who later died.

Torres, who lived nearby on Roosevelt Street, was 58.

Rosa’s other charges are failure to obey a traffic control signal, operating with a suspended license, second-degree criminal trover and third-degree larceny, police said.

