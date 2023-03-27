Hartford police say foot pursuit led to four suspects being arrested in connection with Newington carjacking

Hartford police say they have arrested three adults and a juvenile in connection with an armed carjacking in Newington on Sunday night.

According to Newington police, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim before his Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from the Sunoco gas station at 430 New Britain Ave. at about 8:57 p.m.

The victim told police he had parked the Jeep at the pumps before entering the gas station’s convenience store, at which time multiple suspects pulled up in a red Toyota Prius and opened the door to the Grand Cherokee, according to Newington police. The vehicle owner ran outside to prevent the theft but had to run away when one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at him, police said. The man was not injured.

Area police departments were alerted to the carjacking before officers in Hartford spotted the Jeep in the area of 410 Market St., where members of the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force converged on the vehicle and engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspects, according to Hartford police.

Hartford police said they arrested three adults and one juvenile and recovered two handguns. The suspects were not immediately identified on Monday.

Newington police said their investigation remains ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Zachary Cyr at 860-666-8445.