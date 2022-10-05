Hartford police ID man shot multiple times and killed near his home

A Hartford man was killed in a shooting near his home on Orange Street Wednesday morning, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Police responded to the area of Orange Street for two ShotSpotter activations. Responders found an unresponsive man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and applied life-saving measures until emergency services arrived.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Andre Gaston, was transported to Hartford Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police located a witness and some video footage of the shooting, Hartford Lt. Aaron Boisvert said at a press conference early Wednesday.

Preliminary information suggests that a vehicle showed up on Orange Street, and the victim came out of his residence and engaged in a transaction with the vehicle. Police believe it was a narcotics transaction, Boisvert said.

A suspect vehicle turned onto Orange Street, stopped and fired multiple rounds at the victim. Police believe there were at least two shooters and a driver in the suspected vehicle, Boisvert said. It seems like the victim was targeted, and it was a personal attack, he said.

The Windsor Police Department found a vehicle on fire about an hour after the shooting that matched the description of the suspected vehicle. Hartford police are working to confirm that it is the same vehicle from the shooting, Boisvert said.

This is the 30th homicide in Hartford this year and the second this week, Boisvert said. He said this was in close proximity to Monday’s carjacking shooting but is unrelated.