Hartford police investigate daylight shooting Thursday

For the second time this week, Hartford police have begun a shooting investigation without knowing where the gunfire happened.

About 5:20 a.m. Thursday, officers were sent to Saint Francis Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim who had arrived for treatment. The victim, a man in his 40s, had a wound he was expected to survive.

Police don’t know where the shooting happened, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Thursday night.

The shooting played out in a similar way to one earlier this week:

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police went to Saint Francis Hospital on a report of a female gunshot victim. The woman in her 20s had a gunshot wound to the foot, and police said they didn’t know where the shooting happened.

Thursday’s shooting was the third Hartford police reported this week.

About 6:30 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to 131 Martin St. after a ShotSpotter alert. There, they found a man in his 50s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating the shootings. Anyone with information about any of them is asked to call the department’s tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.