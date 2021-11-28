Hartford police investigate downtown shooting that followed minor traffic collision

Hartford police are investigating a shooting that injured a middle-aged motorist following a traffic accident late Saturday night near I-84.

Detectives have not released details, but said there was a report of a shooting near the I-84 entrance ramp at Flatbush Avenue shortly before midnight.

While patrol officers were there, a man in his 50s arrived at a city hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, Lt. Aaron Boisvert reported. Investigators didn’t say whether he drove himself, but said the wound wasn’t life threatening.

The man had been in what police described as a minor traffic accident; they did not provide any other information about it. The major crimes division is investigating and asks anyone with information to call 860 722-TIPS (8477).