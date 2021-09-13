Hartford police investigate four nonfatal shootings since Friday

Jessika Harkay, Hartford Courant
·1 min read

Hartford police are investigating a series of shootings that occurred since Friday, three of which occurred on Sunday.

The first Sunday shooting occurred around 2 a.m., when police responded to Hartford Hospital on a report that a man in his 30s was shot.

Police said that the “location of incident has not yet been determined.”

Later around 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched near 325 Zion Street after being notified of shots fired on their gunshot detection system.

“Upon arrival, a male victim in his 50s was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” police said. “The victim was inside his home at the time of the shooting. The shots appeared to have come from outside the home. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.”

Around 4 p.m., police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim coming in for treatment. The victim, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound, was a man in his 20s and police have not yet determined where the shooting occurred.

The three Sunday shootings came after a woman in her 40s was shot Friday night. The Friday shooting occurred around 11 p.m., near 43 Hazel Street, police said.

The investigations all remain ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Hartford police tip line at (860)722-TIPS (8477).

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.

