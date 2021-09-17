Hartford police investigate Friday afternoon shooting

Hartford police are investigating a nonfatal shooting Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m., near 78 James Street. Police responded to the area after being notified on their gunshot detection system.

While searching the area, police said a man in his 20s arrived to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Hartford police tip line at (860)722-TIPS (8477).

