Hartford police investigate shooting of 16-year-old

Hartford police are investigating the overnight shooting of a 16-year-old.

Officers were called to Connecticut Children’s for a gunshot victim about 1:10 a.m. Monday, police said. A 16-year-old boy had arrived there with injuries he is expected to survive. He was listed in stable condition.

Police said they don’t know where the teen was shot. The Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the police tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

