Hartford police investigate shooting that injured a city man

Hartford police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured a 29-year-old city man.

Benjamin Garnett of Hartford was found by responding officers with a gunshot wound. He was alert and conscious and taken to a local hospital, according to police

Officers were dispatched to the area of 679 Blue Hills Ave at about 9:40 p.m. on a Shot Spotter activation.

No other information was immediately available Sunday morning.

