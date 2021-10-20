Hartford police investigate shooting after wounded woman shows up at hospital

Hartford police said they are investigating a shooting that wounded a woman early Wednesday.

Officers learned about the shooting shortly before 3:30 a.m. when they were dispatched to Saint Francis Hospital, where a gunshot victim had arrived for treatment. The woman had been shot in the foot and is expected to recover.

Police have not been able to determine where the shooting happened.

The department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating. Anyone with information that may help detectives is asked to call the department’s tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

