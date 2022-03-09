Hartford police investigate Tuesday night shooting; man survived multiple gunshot wounds

A man was shot multiple times in Hartford Tuesday night, police said.

The man, who is in his 20s, showed up at Saint Francis Hospital with gunshot wounds about 8:45 p.m. He remains in stable condition, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday morning.

Police learned the shooting happened in the area of 1400 Albany Ave., he said. Detectives with the department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions continue to investigate.

The man was the 23rd victim of a nonfatal shooting in the city this year, Boisvert said. Hartford has had eight homicides in 2022.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department’s tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

