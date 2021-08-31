Hartford police investigate Tuesday shooting that injured two teens

Two 17-year-old boys were injured in a shooting in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The shooting occurred around 4:25 p.m., near 9 Hazel Street. Police were dispatched to the area after being notified of shots fired from their gun-shot detection system.

“While canvassing the area, two victims arrived at an area hospital via private vehicle,” police said. “Both victims, 17-year-old males, were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

