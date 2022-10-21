Hartford police investigating fatal shooting

A 54-year-old Hartford man was fatally shot Friday in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street, police said.

The victim, Raymond Lewis, of Wethersfield Avenue, was found unresponsive just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, police said. Officers had gone to the area after receiving a report of a person being shot, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but he was ultimately pronounced deceased, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and is conducting the investigation, police said.