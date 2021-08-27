Hartford police investigating shooting near Linmoore Street Thursday night

Hartford police are investigating a nonfatal shooting Thursday night.

The shooting occurred near 21 Linmoore Street around 10 p.m., police said. They were dispatched to the area after receiving a notification on their gunshot detection system.

Upon arrival, a man, in his 20s, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police believe they’re non-fatal.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information should contact the Hartford Police Tip Line at t 860-722-TIPS.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.