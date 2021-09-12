Hartford police are investigating two shootings

Police in Hartford are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday.

At 2:16 a.m., officers responded to Hartford Hospital on a report of a person with a gunshot wound arriving for treatment. The victim, a man in his thirties, was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

A police spokesman said it remains unclear where the shooting occured. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene divisions are leading the investigation.

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 325 Zion Street after shot-detecting technology indicated shots had been fired. Upon arrival, a man in his fifties was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was inside his home at the time of the shooting, police said. The shots appeared to have come from outside the home. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene divisions are investigating.