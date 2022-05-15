Hartford police: Nonfatal shooting Saturday night appears accidental

Hartford police are investigating a shooting incident after a gunshot victim arrived late Saturday night at Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Officers were dispatched at 10:55 p.m on Saturday and found the victim, a man in his 20s, with a gunshot wound in stable condition. The man was alert and conscious.

Police determined the shooting took place in the area of 73 Colonial St. and at this point in the investigation, the shooting appears to be accidental, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).