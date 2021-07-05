Hartford police seize car in Glastonbury shooting but are unsure if arrested juvenile was shooter

Jul. 5—Hartford police on Sunday evening recovered a car they are confident was used in Friday's shooting incident in Glastonbury, and they arrested an armed juvenile who was in the car.

But neither Hartford nor Glastonbury police were prepared to say today whether the juvenile is believed to have been the Glastonbury shooter.

That information comes from Lt. Aaron Boisvert, the Hartford police spokesman, and Sgt. Kreg O'Brien, who was the shift supervisor this morning in Glastonbury.

Boisvert said the juvenile was charged with first-degree larceny related to the stolen car and two gun offenses, carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

All those charges stem from the events surrounding the arrest of the juvenile around 11 p.m. Sunday in the city's North End.

Boisvert said the vehicle involved in the Hartford incident was identified by its license plate as the same one involved in the Glastonbury incident.

But he said he was unsure whether the juvenile who was arrested is a suspect in the shooting that occurred around 3 a.m. Friday on Talcott Road in Glastonbury, when a woman went to her door to confront two suspects who had approached a vehicle in her driveway.

Glastonbury police have said one of the suspects fired two shots that hit the door area but didn't injure the woman.

The two suspects in the driveway then fled in a dark-colored sedan driven by another person, police said.

After Friday's incident, Glastonbury police said they were canvassing the neighborhood and asking residents for any surveillance video that might contain relevant information.

O'Brien said this morning that he knew only that the car had been recovered.

Asked whether the juvenile had been transferred to Glastonbury, he said there had been no transfer.

Hartford police said in a statement that members of their auto theft unit, violent crimes unit, and fugitive task force spotted the stolen Volkswagen Passat in the Westland Street area. They managed to stop the car in the area of 20 May St,

The occupants fled on foot, but the driver was taken into custody after a foot pursuit. A loaded gun with a large-capacity magazine was located, police said, adding that the suspect was taken to the Hartford Police Department's Juvenile Division.

