Hartford police seize stolen gun, more than 100 bags of fentanyl

Police have arrested a Hartford man who they said had a stolen gun and 116 bags of fentanyl.

In addition to the fentanyl, an extremely potent, synthetic opioid, Jose Ortiz-Rosado had 5.2 grams, or .18 of an ounce, of crack cocaine, police said.

Ortiz-Rosado, 46, was arrested on Broad Street Wednesday afternoon and charged with stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine and criminal trespass, police said. His drug charges were possession of narcotics and possession with intent to sell.

Community service officers from the Southwest District made the arrest, police said.

Hartford police said they recovered or seized 330 guns last year and took another 213 off the streets through gun buyback events.

