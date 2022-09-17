New Hartford Police: A student's false report caused track meet cancellation

The report of an armed man luring a student into the woods that led to a police investigation at a cross-country meet Saturday was falsified, New Hartford Police Department said.

Police were called around 10 a.m. Saturday to Perry Junior High School, where the New Hartford Central School District was hosting a cross-country meet. A student competing for a visiting school said he had been lured into the woods by a man dressed in camouflage with a handgun, a release from New Hartford police states.

The student said he was able to run away and became lost before being found by a civilian off the school campus, according to police.

After being found, 911 was called and the cross-country meet was canceled, the release said. Participants and spectators were evacuated by police and school staff. New Hartford police and firefighters set up a perimeter and a command post and Utica police and New York State Police were called in to assist and provide K-9 officers to search the wooded area. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office Drone Unit also assisted in the search, the release said.

The student eventually admitted to police he made up the story and nothing that he had reported was true, the release states.

The news release states that the police department will not release the student's name because he is underage. The student has been charged with misdemeanor falsely reporting an incident and will be referred to the Oneida County Probation Department, according to police.

