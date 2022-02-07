Hartford police: Two women shot, one dead, after West End double shooting

Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Hartford’s West End. It is the second homicide in less than 24 hours and the third of the year.

Two women in their 20s were shot, one fatally, while they were in bed in an apartment at 16 Evergreen Ave., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said early Monday. The shooting is not believed to be related to the death of Tyrik Walcott, 20, who was found to have a gunshot wound when he was pulled from a crashed car on Bellevue Street in a different part of the city Sunday morning.

Boisvert said police are investigating the double shooting as a possible act of domestic violence. They do not believe it was a hate crime, he said.

In addition to two other shooting deaths, police this year have investigated shootings that were not fatal. A dozen people — including three teenagers — survived being shot since Jan. 1.

Police last month announced that they had been awarded a $500,000 federal grant that they hope will help boost the number of arrests and convictions of the people doing shootings. The money will allow police to add staff to the department’s Shooting Response Team, which focuses only on nonfatal shootings.

Hartford had 35 homicides in 2021, a 40% increase from 2020.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.