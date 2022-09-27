Hartford Road disturbance leads to arrests

Sep. 27—MANCHESTER — Police say a large domestic disturbance on Hartford Road Monday night led to two arrests.

Police say officers were dispatched at roughly 6:20 p.m. to a disturbance involving "numerous" individuals.

Amanda Burton, 35, of New Britain and Nathaniel Walker, 45, of Manchester, were both arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Burton was also charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

Burton and Walker were released on bond, and are scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Oct. 24.