Hartford school officials confirm those who allegedly mismanaged student activity fund ‘are no longer active employees’

Hartford school officials are mum on next step concerning an audit that showed alleged mismanagement of a school’s student activities fund, but confirmed the “individuals” who ran the fund are, “no longer active employees with Hartford Public Schools.”

Board of Education spokesman Jesse Sugarman would not say if that employee inactivity was through firing, resignation or suspension.

He also would not say whether the matter has been referred to police, as the audit mentions possible criminality and sources close to the case have said it could be referred.

Police spokesman Lt. Aaron Boisevert said the Police Department does not currently have an open investigation in the case.

In response to questions regarding the audit case status, Sugarman, in an email, wrote only: “I can confirm that the individuals who ran the fund are no longer active employees with Hartford Public Schools. "

An audit by school officials into the alleged mismanaged funds at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy done in 2022 by the Hartford Public Schools finance department concluded the school’s fund was mismanaged overall, including by using money from the fund to pay for a teachers’ retirement party.

The audit doesn’t name the person who was under fire for allegedly mismanaging the money intended to pay for extracurricular and other student enrichment activities or the supervisor who should have been overseeing the fund by Board of Education rules.

The audit was done in response to alleged irregularities found in a cursory review of the finances, a source said.

The audit was referred to the city’s Internal Audit Commission, an autonomous body set up by a city charter. The audit’s status with that commission couldn’t be determined, but the commission is slated to address the audit at an upcoming meeting.

Members of the Internal Audit Commission were involved in the audit as they conducted interviews.

Among the audit findings were that the Student Activity Fund administrator allegedly used the fund to pay for at least part of a retirement party for three teachers at a local cafe and on at least eight occasions allegedly signed the signature of the principal and assistant principal on checks that required them to sign.

The audit examined records for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

The Student Activity Fund administrator’s conduct, “rises to the level of gross negligence of (their) responsibilities,,” the audit’s conclusion states.

The audit also concluded the principal allegedly hadn’t paid adequate attention to the fund.

The fund is comprised of money raised and collected by students through fundraising activities, donations, class dues, athletics, yearbooks, field trips and activity clubs, the audit states. That money is used to pay for student activities.

In addition to interviews, the financial team analyzed bank statements, receipts, signatures, approvals, invoices and more.

Among the findings of the audit were:

The fund had a $42,000 deficit, according to bank statements.

There was no confirmation of where large sums of money deposited in 2023 from the 2021-2022 fiscal year were held during that gap.

During a visit by the financial staff, the student activity fund safe was inspected and checks and cash totaling $1,500 was discovered that had not been deposited at the bank or recorded in the books.

Cash receipts showed about $40,000 collected that year but some $30,000 was deposited in the bank.

Various transactions recorded were deleted.

There were missing receipts for cash collected.

Deposited transactions were removed from the register.

The final fiscal year statement from Bank of America showed an account balance of about $31,000, meaning the value of the account declined over the course of the year.

A test of the cash disbursement process allegedly showed the fund money was being misused for various activities such as for staff appreciation incentives and a retirement party against the Student Activity Fund policy.

Checks written for teacher events were allegedly disguised as student events in record-keeping, the audit says. Transactions for the retirement party costing $4,260 were allegedly labeled: “Senior outing class of 2022.”

The signatures on the checks to a cafe where the retirement party was held were alleged to be those of the school’s principal and assistant principal, but when shown the checks as part of the audit, neither recognized their signatures, the document says.