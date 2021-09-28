Hartford teen charged with murder in fatal shooting of 19-year-old Makhi Buckly, football standout and grandson of violence prevention advocate

A Hartford teen has been charged with murder four months after the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Makhi Buckly, a local football standout and grandson of lifelong violence prevention advocate Carl Hardrick.

Jaquan Graham, 19, is accused of killing Buckly the afternoon of Memorial Day in an apparent gun trade gone wrong over the backyard fence of Graham’s Southwest neighborhood home, where he was under house arrest for a separate case at the time of the shooting.

Graham admitted to his friends, 19-year-olds Omari Barrett or Tyrese Duckworth, that Buckly “was moving iffy” so Graham shot him and all three men were arrested on evidence tampering and weapons charges in the days after the shooting, court records show.

Graham was scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday morning on those charges but instead was served with a new arrest warrant charging with him murder after a months-long police investigation involving additional information and cell phone records connected to the incident that day.

A judge doubled Graham’s bond to $6 million, citing the severity of the charges and the risk Graham may pose to public safety, setting a $3 million bond on the new murder charge in addition to the $3 million bond set for the prior evidence tampering and weapons offenses.

A copy of the new warrant charging Graham with murder was not immediately available after the hearing midday Tuesday, but previous court records already detailed publicly how investigators believe the shooting occurred.

Buckly was dropped off by a friend on Amherst Street around 3:45 p.m. May 31 to meet another person in the backyard for a planned trade, according to those previous records.

One minute later, two gunshots rang out and Buckly stumbled out of the backyard before collapsing, clutching his stomach, in the driveway of the Amherst Street house as his friend rushed to his aid, the records show. Police and paramedics swarmed the neighborhood and Buckly was rushed to Hartford Hospital but succumbed to his wounds.

Police quickly discovered the backyard where Buckly apparently was shot directly abuts the home where Graham was living under house arrest and a check of his court-ordered GPS monitored showed Graham was home at the time of the incident, records show.

Detectives in unmarked cars monitoring Graham’s house that evening spotted Graham meet with two other teens in a car in Graham’s driveway and converged on all three, arresting Graham, Barrett and Duckworth.

Investigators learned Graham had enlisted his two friends to help him move guns between their homes throughout the day ahead of a planned trade that afternoon, but when they returned, Graham placed one of the guns back on the center console of the car, records show.

The weapon was conspicuously cold to the touch and Graham told the two other teens he had “sanitized it” because the “dude” was moving “iffy” so he shot him, according to the previous warrant affidavit. Detectives surrounded the car moments later, taking all three into custody and seizing the weapon as evidence.

All three teens were arrested and charged with evidence tampering, conspiracy and illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle, but police indicated at the time that further investigation would be necessary before charging any of them with Buckly’s murder.

All three teens have remained incarcerated since — Barrett in lieu of $2 million bond and Duckworth in lieu of $500,000 bond, in addition to Graham’s now doubled bond amounts.

A surge in homicides so far this year has put Hartford on pace to record one of its deadliest years in decades — now 28 homicides in 2021 after the shooting death of 16-year-old Waldemar Santiago early Monday morning — but Buckly’s death was one of several particularly shocking incidents to claim the lives of young victims or innocent bystanders this spring.

Buckly’s death came in the middle of a stretch of 12 murders in just eight weeks, bookended by the April 10 killings of 3-year-old Randell Jones and 16-year-old Jamari Preston just hours apart and the June 9 killings of 56-year-old Sylvia Cordova and 22-year-old Trelique Ward just minutes apart.

Buckly, an Achievement First graduate and football player at American International College in Springfield, was remembered by his coaches and loved ones as a competitive athlete who dreamed of playing professional football to support his family. His grandfather Carl Hardrick has spent a lifetime working to combat youth violence in the capital city and suddenly found his daughter and himself on the opposite side of his own work.

“The T-shirts are nice, the memorials are nice, but it’s time for this to stop being normal,” Buckly’s mother Malaika Hardrick said at a vigil shortly after his death. “It’s time for us to get un-numb, feel all of it, all that hurt and pain, feel all that anger, feel all of it. Don’t be scared of it.”

“I want y’all to get tired because we can’t lose one more Black man,” she continued. “Who will carry us on? Who will carry on this legacy that we’ve been robbed of?”

Graham, who turned 19 last weekend, already had a lengthy criminal record prior to the new murder charge Tuesday, including robbery charges, violation of probation, assault and manslaughter charges.

He was wounded in the chaotic October 2019 shootout that ended with 71-year-old Yvonne Smith being struck and killed by the stolen car Graham and two other teens were in as they tried unsuccessfully to flee the scene.

Kevin Amos Jr., now 17 years old, was driving that stolen car at the time and pleaded guilty Monday morning to first-degree manslaughter and evading responsibility in a courtroom. Graham also was charged in connection with Smith’s death but as a juvenile, so his records remain sealed. Amos’ case was made public, however, as part of a federal lawsuit by the Courant and the Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press.

Amos now faces 10 years in jail followed by five more on probation under the terms of a plea agreement. Smith’s family has said that deal does not represent justice for the beloved North End grandmother and has asked a judge to increase the amount of time Amos will spend incarcerated.

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com.