Hartford teen who ran down beloved North End grandmother guilty in plea deal; family calls 10-year sentence an injustice

A Hartford teenager pleaded guilty Monday to running over and killing a beloved North End grandmother during a 2019 shootout that devastated the community and has continued to have ripple effects across the capital city.

Kevin Amos Jr., 17, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and evading responsibility for his role in the death of 71-year-old Yvonne Smith in the October 2019 shootout in broad daylight at Garden and Westland streets. He faces 10 years in jail followed by five more on probation under the terms of a plea agreement, but he will not be sentenced formally until December after a pre-sentencing review.

But that sentence is less time than he could have faced had he been convicted at trial and is far too short in the eyes of Smith’s family, her daughter, Dionne Bentley, told the court Monday morning. Amos has been in custody since his arrest almost two years ago in lieu of $500,000 bond and would be just 31 years old should he complete his sentence and probation period as agreed.

“My mother’s grandkids are able to Google search my mother being killed on the internet with footage of the defendant running with a smirk on his face without fear or care,” Bentley said, choking back tears while Amos looked down and lowered his head to his table.

“This crime has had a devastating impact on my family,” Bentley continued. “This plea offer is not justice to my innocent mother, who did not deserve for her life to tragically end the way it did through the actions of the defendant.”

Amos was the driver of the stolen white Kia Sorento that struck and killed Smith while trying to flee a shootout the afternoon of Oct. 24, 2019, in the North End. Amos and two other teens in his vehicle had pulled up alongside two other men standing near Westland and Garden streets and opened fire before trying to speed off and crashing into another vehicle, court records show.

Amos threw the car into reverse when a Hartford police cruiser responding to the gunfire cut off their escape down Westland and the two men on the sidewalk returned fire as the Kia sped backward through the scene toward Garden Street.

Smith, who was getting groceries, took cover from the gunfire in her own car before trying to run across Westland street away from the shooting. Instead, she was hit by the reversing Kia and thrown 60 feet to her death — harrowing moments captured by nearby city surveillance cameras.

Amos crashed the car into an apartment building on the corner and he and the other two occupants of the car were all captured by responding police. One of the teens in the car, Jaquan Graham, was treated for a gunshot wound and subsequently arrested.

The case against Amos originally was sealed because of his age at the time of the crime — even though he was charged as an adult — under a 2019 state law that kept proceedings of juvenile matters secret even after they were transferred to adult court. The Courant and the Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press challenged that law in federal court, however, and Amos’ records were among more than 100 cases made public after a ruling by U.S. District Judge Michael Shea last year.

Smith’s family and victims advocates were grateful the case had been made public Monday, but they remained frustrated it already has taken nearly two years to reach Amos’ guilty plea.

Judge Laura Baldini conceded Monday that she understands the frustration over the speed of the case but noted the delays followed records issues, DNA testing slowdowns and the evolving juvenile case laws — let alone the enormous impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on court operations over the past 18 months.

She told Smith’s family she will consider their input on Amos’ jail time and the results of a pre-sentencing investigation, required because Amos is still a minor, when she formally sentences the teen on Dec. 2.

“Certainly there is no offer that would be satisfactory to either side given the immense impact this incident had on our community ... The delays no doubt have been difficult not only for Mr. Amos but also for the victim’s family,” Baldini said.

Smith’s death devastated the North End, where she was a neighborhood mainstay known for always being willing to offer a helping hand to her neighbors and their children. The brazenness of the incident that took Smith’s life sparked another community debate about violence throughout Hartford, especially involving young people, but the ripple effects of that day are still impacting the capital city today.

Non-fatal shootings spiked during the second half of 2020 and the number of murders has risen dramatically so far in 2021, putting the city on track for one of its deadliest years in decades. Early Monday morning, 16-year-old Waldemar Santiago was gunned down on Martin Street, a few blocks from where Smith died, and became the 28th homicide of the year.

This spring several high-profile murders involving teens rocked the community again, including one incident involving Graham, the wounded passenger captured and charged after Smith’s death.

Football standout Makhi Buckly, the 17-year-old grandson of violence prevention advocate Carl Hardrick, was shot and killed May 31 next door to Graham’s home in Southwest Hartford after an apparent gun-trade went wrong, court records show. Graham, who was under house arrest at the time, told friends Buckly “was moving iffy” so he shot him, those records revealed.

Graham has not been charged directly in the shooting. However, Graham and friends Omari Barrett and Tyrese Duckworth were all arrested and charged with weapon and evidence tampering charges in connection with Buckly’s death. Police officials have indicated the homicide remains under investigation.

Graham, who turned 19 years old over the weekend, remains in custody in that case on $3 million bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge in that case on Tuesday morning in Superior Court in Hartford.

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com.