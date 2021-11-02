Hartford woman remembered as ‘gentle soul’ after fatal shooting; suspect opened fire on police officer hours after killing

The Hartford woman gunned down inside her apartment last week was a “gentle soul” who was looking forward to meeting her first grandson when he is born in January, family members recalled during a small vigil Tuesday afternoon outside her Asylum Hill residence.

Now Catherine Elizabeth Hayes, 53, will never get to meet the next generation of her family, her family and local activists said, as the toll gun violence has taken on the capital city this year continues toward historic levels.

“She will never touch him, she will never hold him, he will never know her touch, he will never know her love because you’ve stolen that from us,” Hayes’ cousin Elaine Sachs said Tuesday. “Gun violence is an epidemic and it’s all over the world. We need help, we need help from the police, we need help from our lawmakers. You have to join us because this is not going to stop until we come together.”

Although few details have been revealed publicly about Hayes’ death, her murder already sparked outcry because she is not her alleged shooter’s only victim.

Hayes was shot and killed the afternoon of Oct. 25 inside her Spring Street apartment and police quickly developed a person of interest in 31-year-old Jose Cajigas — who is affiliated with the notorious local gang Los Solidos — and began to search for him.

Just hours later, an apparently intoxicated Cajigas approached a Hartford police officer sitting inside her marked police cruiser about a mile from Hayes’ apartment and opened fire, narrowly missing the officer.

Cajigas was captured moments later by other responding officers and was charged with attempted murder and related weapons offenses. He remains in custody in lieu of a more than $2.5 million bond across several criminal cases.

Police Chief Jason Thody has said the shell casings found at the scene of the officer’s shooting match one found in Hayes’ apartment and, although Cajigas has not yet been charged formally with Hayes’ murder, Thody indicated detectives plan to present that case to prosecutors and a judge soon now that he is in custody.

Originally from the Philadelphia area, Hayes moved to Connecticut about 10 years ago where much of the family still lives, including Sachs. Sachs, her sister and Hayes were inseparable “three musketeers” growing up and have stayed in touch even though they lived apart, with Sachs and Hayes even sharing text messages back and forth the week before her death.

“I need everyone to know that Catherine was a good person,” Sachs said. “She was a gentle soul, she would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. Why this happened to her, I don’t know, I don’t understand, but like I said before, gun violence it’s not going to stop until everybody pitches in. I know I’m not the only one who feels that.”

Hayes’ neighbors peered out their windows Tuesday afternoon into the courtyard where Sachs gathered for a short vigil with Rev. Henry Brown and several members of Mothers United Against Violence near a small memorial for Hayes at the apartment building’s door.

Hayes was the 30th murder victim in Hartford so far in 2021 and on Monday 36-year-old Erick Rodriguez became the 31st — almost all of whom were killed by guns. Brown called on anyone in Hartford who knows about an incident of gun violence or knows someone who has a gun and might use it to come to community leaders or the police to share what they know and get help.

“I’m so sick right now because we have to meet families like this again,” Brown said. “This is so sickening. I don’t understand for the love of me how we can continue to let these things happen in our community … You can save (your child’s) life or you can save somebody else’s child’s life.”

Hartford remains on pace to record one of its deadliest years in decades with two full months still left on the calendar — now just short of the recent highs of 32 murders in all of 2015 and 33 total murders in 2009.

Should killings continue, the total number of homicides in 2021 may be rivaled only by the late 80s and early 90s when homicides peaked nationwide and gang wars raged in Hartford and by 2003, when an arson at the Greenwood Health Center killed 16 in a single night.

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com.