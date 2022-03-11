Hartford woman in stolen DOT truck runs red light, slams into car in North Haven, state police say

A woman was injured Thursday when a Hartford driver blew through a red light in a stolen Department of Transportation truck and crashed into her car in North Haven, state police said.

Naomi Edwards, 46, of Wallingford was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be treated for injuries that troopers said seemed minor. The driver of the stolen orange DOT pickup, Dinah Khadijah Nelson, 23, was arrested on five charges including operating under the influence, first-degree larceny and assault on a public safety officer — the latter because she punched a Seymour officer, state police said. She was in custody on $25,000 bail.

According to police, the crash happened about 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Elm Street and Bailey Road. Edwards’ 2019 Nissan Sentra was headed north on Elm St. and the DOT truck was traveling east on Route 40 toward Bailey Road and its intersection with Elm. The truck went through a red light and struck the Nissan on the driver’s side.

Minutes earlier, troopers were dispatched to the scene of a DOT truck theft on Route 40, state police said. The report of the crash came in as troopers were on their way.

“Troopers determined that Nelson was under the influence of a drug and/or alcohol and was unfit to operate a motor vehicle,” the investigating trooper said in a report. “During processing, Nelson became combative and struck a Seymour police office in the face.”

Besides the assault, DUI and theft charges, Khadijah was charged with negligent pedestrian and failure to obey traffic control signal.

