Hartfordfatalhome invasion scene where teen critically wounded had cash-counter, mayor says

Jul. 17—Mayor Luke Bronin said in a tweet that the two men appear to have traveled from Pennsylvania to pull off the deadly robbery.

"At this point, this appears to have been an attempted robbery specifically targeting the apartment, which was later found to have large quantities of cash, a money-counting machine and a firearm with an obliterated serial number," Bronin said in a tweet Sunday.

According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Maple Avenue in the Barry Square neighborhood shortly before 3:40 p.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call reporting a girl had been shot. While officers were on their way, they saw a car crashed nearby at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Benton Street.

A passenger of the car had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he has been listed in critical, but stable condition, Boisvert said.

At the same time, officers arrived at the Maple Avenue house and found the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to Connecticut Children's, where she was listed in critical condition, he said.

Moments later, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Wethersfield Avenue on a report of two men with gunshot wounds who were being dropped off in the area. The two men were taken to Hartford Hospital, where one was pronounced dead. Police said his name was Joseph Vargas-Mercado, 25, of North Leithgow Street, Philadelphia.

The other was listed in critical condition. He later was identified as Carlos Frank-Nieves, 33, of Crystal Street, Philadelphia, and he was arrested on a warrant charging him with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, impersonating an officer and criminal possession of a firearm. The impersonating charge stems from the allegation that "one guy came in with a badge around his neck," Boisvert said.

Frank-Nieves also faces two counts each of criminal attempt to commit murder and risk of injury to a minor, plus three counts of unlawful restraint, police said.

His bail was set at $3 million. It wasn't clear Monday morning if he would be arraigned in the hospital.

Boisvert said he didn't know if anyone else will be arrested and said the investigation remains ongoing.

This is the 17th homicide in Hartford this year, Boisvert said Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.