Hartfordmanaccused of decapitating landlord with sword claims 'sovereign immunity' as trial begins

Aug. 8—King reported to Hartford police around 7:30 a.m. on July 25, 2020, that his roommate, whom he identified as Jerry or David Thompson, had been waving a sword at him "in a threatening and terrorizing manner," Detectives Scott Parker and Dennis DeMatteo wrote in the affidavit.

After worried calls the next day from a neighbor and a friend of King's, police arranged for the fire department to make forcible entry into the house. They discovered King's body covered by bedding in a bloody kitchen crime scene.

The detectives reported seeing severe injury to the back of King's head, which "appeared to be partial decapitation." They quoted an investigator from the state medical examiner's office as describing one of the large cuts King suffered as "causing decapitation."

In reviewing surveillance video from the area, the detectives reported, they saw a white Jeep, like the rental vehicle the neighbor said King's tenant had been driving, park on a side street around 1:42 p.m. July 25. They say a man got out with "a long skinny white object," consistent with a sword, in his right hand, then walk out of camera view toward the front of King's house. The man returned to the Jeep around 2:09 p.m., carrying the same long object, and drove away, according to the detectives.

Police subsequently tracked Thompson through his cellphone and stopped the Jeep in Hartford's Keney Park, where they detained him, according to the detectives.

During a subsequent attempt to interview Thompson, he said nothing but spontaneously wrote, "paper in glove compartment in Jeep is all you need," according to the detectives. They say the papers they found there indicated that Thompson considered himself a sovereign citizen answerable only to certain interpretations of the common law and not to "government statutes or proceedings."

Thompson, who is being held on $2 million bond, has fired his court-appointed lawyer, Aaron Romano, and opted to represent himself, which Judge David P. Gold allowed, court records show.

But late last month, Judge Michael Gustafson, who has been assigned to preside over Thompson's trial appointed Romano "standby counsel" to advise Thompson during the trial, according to the records, which show that Thompson objected to the appointment.

A handwritten legal document Thompson has filed is headed "Sovereign Immunity," and goes on to say that the Connecticut Superior Court "has NO Jurisdiction over the Person of Jerry Thompson."

King, a graduate of Middlebury College with a degree in sociology, spent his career working in information technology for three insurance companies in Hartford, according to his obituary. He was an accomplished athlete in soccer, squash, golf, and cycling who also excelled at board and card games, especially bridge, in which he represented the United States in international competition and attained the rank of Grand Life Master, King's obituary says.