Hartfordmancharged in Vermont drug-related fatal shooting after fleeing US, police say

Jul. 24—The shooting occurred on the evening of May 12 at a home on Route 14 in Brookfield, Vt. Police received 911 calls around 5:45 p.m., reporting a vehicle driving erratically. The caller said the vehicle stopped and discovered the driver had been shot, police said.

The injured man, a 29-year-old from Springfield, Mass., told the caller the shooting occurred at a residence several miles away where another person had also been shot. Around the same time, dispatchers received a call from a resident on Vermont Route 14, reporting there was a dead man outside, police said.

Police identified the man who died as Juan Sierra, 27, of Springfield, Mass.

The preliminary investigation determined that Sierra and the injured man were friends who traveled from Massachusetts to Vermont. They were shot outside a home on Vermont Route 14. Investigators determined the shooting was drug related.

The injured man received treatment at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, Vt., and was later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. He was treated for serious injuries, but has since been released from the hospital.

Dennis is in custody pending an appearance in Queens County Criminal Court. He will be extradited to Vermont to face charges related to the shooting, police said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Dennis on May 19, charging him with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

—

The XL Center in Hartford: What you need to know before you go

—

CT actress stars in upcoming Hallmark film 'Aloha Heart'